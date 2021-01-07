BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- As the most vulnerable continue to be pushed to the front of the line -- Alabama's State Veterans home residents are getting their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. This include William F. Green Veterans Home in Bay Minette.
Those same veterans who protected us against threats to freedom -- are now getting much needed protections themselves -- lining up for their first round of the COVID vaccine.
"Our veterans have been looking forward to it and our families have really encouraged their loved ones here by phone, by Skype, by email, by text to do this. And they know this is going to be a great step forward for us to be able to move back to some normalcy," Scott Hurst, Regional VP of Operations.
88 veterans call the facility home and according to officials -- just about all of those eligible are getting vaccinated -- including the approximately 185 staff and employees.
"I think sometimes the flu shot may be worse than what I just received," said Brian McFeely, William Green VA Home Administrator.
McFeely says it's an important step in the fight against the pandemic.
"We've had such an abnormal 10 months. This is our way to getting back to normal. And getting back to doing the things we need to do -- to be able to get visitation back in, to get veterans to doing group activities, group dining... And everything we are used to doing instead of the abnormal we've had over the last 10 months," said McFeely.
Like elsewhere -- COVID-19 has come in waves here.
"I had it at the beginning... Other staff members had it," explained Dr. Harvey McCullough, William Green VA Home Medical Director.
With this new year and now a promising vaccine they're hopeful.
"We think this will be a great advance in the care and protection of our veterans. And again we are very grateful," said Dr. McCullough.
Those who do not receive the first dose this round, will get there's at the second clinic in three weeks.
