GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- A McIntosh woman is charged with stabbing her husband to death in Gulf Shores.

Family remembers man dead from stab wound at Gulf Shores apt; case heads to grand jury

Police said Destiny Johnston Byrd, 38, killed her husband Grover Byrd, 41, at One Club on April 8. Gulf Shores Police said he died from a stab wound to the torso.

Family remembers man dead from stab wound at Gulf Shores apt; case heads to grand jury

Grover Byrd

The case was presented to a grand jury and the wife was indicted on a murder charge and arrested on December 1.

Destiny Johnston Byrd is being held in the Baldwin County Jail on $250,000 bond.

No other details about the incident were released.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.