GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- A McIntosh woman is charged with stabbing her husband to death in Gulf Shores.
Police said Destiny Johnston Byrd, 38, killed her husband Grover Byrd, 41, at One Club on April 8. Gulf Shores Police said he died from a stab wound to the torso.
The case was presented to a grand jury and the wife was indicted on a murder charge and arrested on December 1.
Destiny Johnston Byrd is being held in the Baldwin County Jail on $250,000 bond.
No other details about the incident were released.
