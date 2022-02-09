Lost hunter found safe in Mobile-Tensaw Delta

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A hunter who was lost in the Mobile-Tensaw Delta overnight was found safe Wednesday afternoon.

Alabama Marine Police said the hunter went out on the water in his boat and was towing a pirogue. He anchored his boat and moved into the pirogue and paddled to land. While he was on dry ground, the water got high and he could not find the pirogue, police said.

The hunter climbed a tree and spent the night there. In the morning, he called 911 and troopers pinged his phone to find his location.

They picked him up around 1 p.m. in Bayou Jasmine near the Tensaw River. The hunter got back on his boat and went out to look for his pirogue. Marine police said he was unharmed.