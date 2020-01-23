Orange Beach Police responded to a strong arm robbery at Publix Pharmacy located at 25771 Perdido Beach Boulevard at 1000 hours Thursday morning, according to officials.
They say upon arrival, the defendant had fled on foot running towards a residential/commercial area west of Publix Shopping Center. Investigators and patrol units chased the defendant on foot and the defendant was taken into custody without further incident.
Upon further investigation the defendant was later identified as Robert Lee Stinson, from Hammond, Louisiana.
Police say Stinson was unarmed and committed the robbery by using force against the pharmacy clerk to overcome resistance from the clerk. Police believe that Stinson committed these crimes to support his drug addiction.
