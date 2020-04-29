BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - According to officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff's office, deputies arrested 46-year-old Robert Paul Boykin of Loxley after suspicious looking materials were found in his vehicle.
Authorities say Boykin was pulled over around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Marlow area around CR 32 and CR 9 on a routine traffic stop when deputies noticed the items in the back of his truck.
They say upon inspection, they found what looked to be a pipe bomb.
State bomb experts were called in and they confirmed there was some kind of substance inside the device. Officials say the suspect initially denied knowledge of the device but later told investigators he’d forgotten it was in his vehicle. The state will conduct tests on Friday to determine what is inside.
Boykin is currently in the Baldwin County Jail and has a bond of $5,000.
