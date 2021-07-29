LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Loxley Police Department tells FOX10 News that two people were arrested Wednesday morning on charges of torture and willful abuse of children.

According to police, at approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday two toddlers were spotted getting out of a conversion van at Love’s Truck Stop in Loxley.

Witnesses called police and reported the children were filthy, naked and covered in feces.

Upon investigating, found two adults asleep in the conversion van.

Police say they are not certain how the children managed to get out of the vehicle. Police say the couple is from Romania, and there was a language barrier that prevented them from getting the full story from the couple at the time.

Alex-Vasile Busuioc, 20, and Laris Suca, 19, were taken into custody. The Baldwin County jail log lists their home address as being in Nashville.

The children were taken to a local hospital where they could be examined. In addition to being naked and covered in feces, the children also appeared to be suffering from malnutrition, police said.

According to jail records, bond has been set at $15,000 for each adult in this case.