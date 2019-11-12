LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Loxley Police Department says Emmett McKnider II, 40, of Robertsdale was killed in a crash on Alabama Highway 59 in Loxley Monday afternoon.
McKnider was driving a pickup truck that collided head-on with an 18-wheeler rig, according to police.
This happened at about 2:30 p.m., near Baldwin County Road 65 and Hinote Glass Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.