LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Loxley are providing new information about the events Friday night that lead to the arrests of two people and the death of a third.
Jarvis Tobias Parker, 18, of Foley, remains locked up in Baldwin County Jail on a felony murder charge. Also arrested was a juvenile female, and a juvenile male is dead, after having been shot by Parker, according to Lt. Doug Phillips of the Loxley Police Department.
The juvenile female also faces a felony murder charge, he said.
Phillips detailed how it happened for FOX10 News.
The lieutenant said the three were accomplices in a scheme to burglarize or rob a residence in Loxley. The three drove to that residence, where they encountered someone at home. An altercation occurred.
Loxley PD is not naming that person or revealing the location of the residence.
The three accomplices -- Parker, the juvenile male and the juvenile female -- started to leave and while doing so Parker fired a gun back toward the residence, Phillips said.
A shot hit the juvenile male accomplice in the leg, and that wound proved fatal, Phillips said.
Parker and the female juvenile fled the scene in a vehicle, and Loxley police officers while responding to the scene saw the car come flying out of the area, Phillips said.
After a short pursuit Parker and the girl were apprehended.
When officers reached the residence, they found the juvenile male accomplice deceased outside the home.
A bond hearing for Parker is expected to take place Monday afternoon.
A mugshot of Parker was not available from the Baldwin County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.