The Coronavirus outbreak doesn’t just have people vigilant about their own health. Big business is also concerned about what the financial impact may be if it continues to spread.
Keyport Warehousing in Loxley ships about 400 containers from its facility each month…many internationally. Keyport handles shipping and storage logistics for several high-profile clients. The company has several concerns, with the most pressing being for the health and wellbeing of those who work there.
“This complex has got about seven hundred employees in it and that’s very important to us and we need as much information as we can get as quickly as we can get it,” said Keyport owner, Gary Unger.
Unger said he’s concerned that the state and federal government has just begun outreach, where it comes to planning for the spread of the disease in the US. He’s also concerned over how accurate news reports are of its spread.
“I’m more worried if this thing gets to where it’s spreading on a community basis,” Unger said. “That’s what we’re concerned about and if it becomes a really big deal here in the United States, there’s going to be some labor interruptions.”
Around 75% of the containers that leave the Loxley warehouses go through China. Because of that, the other huge concern is the financial impact the outbreak could have on the company. A disruption to the supply chain would be a huge problem. It’s something that keeps Unger up at night.
“I don’t think it can get disrupted by the virus getting into the containers and riding along. I don’t think that’s a concern at this time. Our concern would be if China pulls the plug on some of these steamship line lanes and we have less containers coming to the Port of Mobile,” Unger explained. “We’re very dependent on the Port of Mobile.”
The scare of Coronavirus could damage businesses long before there’s a physical health threat. Unger said they have already developed internal safety plans for employees if that becomes a reality and hope for more guidance from the CDC on how to prepare.
