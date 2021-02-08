BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - Lucy’s Retired Surfer’s Bar & Restaurant at OWA in Foley will be hosting a job fair Tuesday, February 9, from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Officials say the management team will be on site, as well as three of the company's corporate officers from New Orleans. They say training will start as early as this weekend.

Officials say they are hiring line cooks; dishwashers; bussers/runners; servers; bartenders; host/hostess.

"We ask that everyone please be legally eligible to work in the U.S. and that everyone please bring two (2) current forms of I.D. – preferably a current driver’s license and their social security card. Must be originals, no photocopies. Birth certificate and passport also accepted."

This is for full-time and part-time employment. They say anyone looking for seasonal work only is welcome to come and apply as well.