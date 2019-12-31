LuLu's rings in 2020 early with Noon Year's Eve

New Year’s Eve celebrations got off to an early start on the Gulf Coast.
LuLu’s rang in 2020 12 hours early this afternoon for the kids, and those who have an early bedtime.
This year marks more than a decade of their annual Noon Year’s Eve party, which kicked off this morning at 10 a.m.
The countdown kicked off with face painting, sandcastle building, kid friendly fireworks, inflatables, and much more.
“We’re such a family oriented place, and we just wanted to do something kid friendly, and we know a lot of them can’t stay up until midnight, so we just said lets pull it off at noon,” said Gerald Tipton, LuLu’s president.
Lucy Buffet herself was there at noon to countdown to the restaurant’s very own beach ball drop.
