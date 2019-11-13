Foley Police say they received a call from a female that had just taken a ride with a Lyft driver on Tuesday, November 12.
According to officials, the victim told officers that during the drive she noticed that the driver appeared to be sexually gratifying himself based on movements he was making.
They say when she got out of the vehicle, she observed that his genitals were in fact exposed.
Police say through further investigation the offender was identified as 66-year-old John Robertson of Gulf Shores.
Robertson was arrested Wednesday, November 13 and charged with indecent exposure which is a misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.