MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (WALA) -- It may be a small church nestled in Magnolia Springs, but Saint Paul's Episcopal Chapel has a lot of heart. This weekend they were calling all anglers to help keep their community outreach program afloat.

More than 50 anglers answering that call set out early Saturday morning -- competing in the 8th Annual St. Paul's Episcopal Chapel of Magnolia Springs Speckled Trout Fishing Tournament.

"It is beautiful -- so thank you Jason Smith... We are giving all the credit to FOX 10 for the nice weather," said Taylor Houser, event coordinator.

14-year-old Caroline Lauder placed 2nd last year and is now gunning for first!

"Lee:That's a pretty big fish -- what have we got here? -- Caroline: This is a red fish. Lee: Was he hard to catch? -- Caroline: It was a fighter. He tried to run a couple of times."

The historic church is giving back -- all proceeds from their tournament will help in their community outreach ministry over the next year.

"We raise over $20,000 on this small little fishing tournament -- in this small little town. We couldn't do it without all of our sponsors who also get behind it. It really just allows us to share our special place with the rest of Baldwin County," said Houser.

From food pantries to those in need of assistance -- they help where they can.

"Just this past week we helped a family that had been burned out of their house... And we helped another family that had run into significant medical problems and was without housing -- all that was just this week," explained David Johnson, St. Paul's Episcopal Chapel Interim Rector.

They were also frying fish and serving up lunch. Some of the proceeds being raised from raffles and everyone waiting to see who caught the biggest fish. Even though prizes were awarded for the catch of the day -- the real winners are the community who will continue to reap the benefits throughout the next year.

Meanwhile, thanks to the generous donations from the congregation -- they were able to give out 150 free meals Saturday to the community.