BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - On March 31, 2021, members of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Command and Investigators with the Department of Homeland Security arrested Gerald Akridge on three counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depictions of a person under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts.
These charges stem from an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation that began in February of 2021.
At the time of Akridge’s arrest, a search warrant was executed at his residence on Old Marlow Rd. in Magnolia Springs. Numerous electronic device and digital media were seized.
Akridge is currently in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Center on no bond.
