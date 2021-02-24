Major crash closes Highway 98 in Fairhope, knocks out power for surrounding area

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- A horrific crash on Highway 98 sent at least one person to the hospital and knocked out power for businesses in the area.

The wreck involved a vehicle that left the road and took out a utility pole. The crash left the vehicle mangled and unrecognizable.

At least one person was taken to the hospital on a helicopter. No details about the victim have been released.

Highway 98 is closed between Morphy Avenue and Middle Street as crews work to clean up the scene. Police are asking people to avoid the area and find alternate routes. Power is also out at several businesses near the crash site.