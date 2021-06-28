UPDATE: The Daphne Police Department tells FOX10 News the suspect has been taken into custody.

According to Daphne Police the suspect 27-year-old Chance Crossett of Sheffield Alabama was apprehended near St Barbera St. in Historic Malbis. His girlfriend 27 year-old Samantha Swayze from Indiana was arrested and her 7 year-old child has been turned over to DHR.

7 handguns have been recovered recovered from the vehicle and one firearm was recovered near where the suspect was captured. Police believe one firearm may still be in a black backpack in the area.

In total 5 cars in Malbis were burglarized and of those 2 guns were taken. Police believe the suspects were staying in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach area.

---

EARLIER STORY:

Officers and detectives with the Daphne Police Department on Monday are searching for a car burglar tied to the break-ins of at least three vehicles in Malbis.

Nearing the noon hour, police told FOX10 News the suspect was still at large. Police are urging the public to be on alert and to consider the suspect armed and dangerous.

Police say the suspect is armed with a gun that was stolen from one of the vehicles.

Authorities say the suspect is a white male in his late 20s. He is believed to be armed with a pistol taken from an unlocked car.

Police have shared the accompanying photo of the suspect. They say he was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with an American flag on the back and khaki shorts.

FOX10 News on Monday morning learned Daphne PD has located a vehicle that may belong to the suspect behind a business in the Malbis area. The vehicle had a woman and a child in it. Police say the woman and child are connected to the suspect they are searching for in the break-in case.

Police found several stolen guns and other items in the vehicle. The woman told police that her boyfriend they are looking for had gone for a walk.

At 10 a.m., Daphne PD gave the following update: "Search is ongoing but has expanded to include areas north of I-10. We are no longer recommending residents stay inside, but remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings."

Report anyone suspicious by calling police at 251-620-0911.