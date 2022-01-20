FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) – A man hired to repair the roof of a house on Wilson Lane failed to do so, and then for months refused to leave the property, the homeowner said Thursday.

It culminated, Benita Harris said, with a shooting on Wednesday.

Fairhope police said Thursday they had arrested Alan Anthony Christopher Kegelman late Wednesday on a charge of first-degree assault stemming from the shooting at the house. Police declined to identify the victim, but Harris said it was Eddie Hobbs, the best friend of her son and the uncle of her step-granddaughter.

Harris said a friend of her son recommended Kegelman, and added that she hired him to repair the roof that had been damaged by Hurricane Sally. She said he moved his trailer on to the property but never did the work.

“He was supposed to have worked on the house, and nothing was ever done,” she told FOX10 News. “He wound up taking the material and building him a deck home back here. We never got the work done on the house.”

On Thursday, a blue tarp covered the roof just as it has since the storm that caused the damage in 2020. The deck she was referring to also was visible in the back yard, right next to the white tailer. She said the material used in its construction had come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Harris said Kegelman, 27, also is responsible for junk that litters the yard.

She said when she initially contacted police, they told her she would have to get an eviction order from court. She said she held off doing so because of the roughly $400 filing fee.

But it got worse, Harris said. She said Kegelman hooked up a wire from his trailer to the house and was stealing electricity. She said the November bill was $800, which she added she could not afford to pay in full. She showed FOX10 News a collection notice from Riviera Utilities demanding $333. She said the utility shut off power on Thursday.

Harris said the utility told her that if someone on the property was stealing electricity it was not the company’s responsibility. A spokesman for Riviera Utilities could not be reached for comment.

Harris said Kegelman ignored a letter in December asking him to leave. She said he responded by saying, “This is my property. I’m not going anywhere.”

Harris does not live at the address, but her son Tyron Harris does. He said Kegelman threatened him last week.

“I says, ‘You need to move, man,’” he said. “So, I came back and he told me, ‘You come back, and I’m gonna blow your brains out. Pulled a pistol out.”

Harris and his mother said they have called police repeatedly over the past couple of weeks. Benita Harris said the Police Department has told her it was handling the matter. But she added that Kegelman mostly was not there when officers arrived and that they did not arrest him the one time he was.

Fairhope police Lt. Shane Nolte declined to comment about the accusations made by Harris or say how many complaints police received about Kegelman. All of that, he said, is under investigation.

But Nolte said in general, said it typically is not a clear-cut criminal matter when a property owner wants to put out someone who had been invited to live there.

“Generally, on something where they’ve been allowed to live there, yes, there is an eviction process that has to be done,” he said.

Nolte also said police are limited in what they can do when someone makes criminal accusations.

“Generally, if somebody reports that a gun was pulled on them and a threat was made, it does go under different charges of menacing and things like that,” he said. “And if it does not happen in the presence of law enforcement, yes, it is up to the victim report it and sign a warrant.”

Harris acknowledged that neither she nor her son sought out a court magistrate to swear out a criminal complaint. She said that is because she believed the police were investigating.

As for the shooting, Tyron Harris said his stepdaughter noticed someone in the house and called her uncle. Harris said Hobbs came to the house and was shot during a confrontation over a TV set that Kegelman had given to the girl.

“He was cussing my daughter out about a TV that he gave her, a small TV,” he said. “He wanted it back.”

Nolte declined to discuss the details surrounding the shooting. He said the last he heard, the victim was still in hospital.

“Investigators were going to talk to him,” Nolte said.