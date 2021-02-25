GULF SHORE, Ala. (WALA) - The Gulf Shores Police Department initiated a fraud investigation into a subject identified as Sergio Braga of Braga Design.

Officials say the detective assigned to the Baldwin County White Collar Crime Unit assisted in this case with the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office and Alabama Home Builders Licensure Board.

The investigation involved the renovation of a historical home and the associated costs involved.

Investigators were able to obtain banking records and other documents which showed that Braga had overbilled and fraudulently charged the elderly victim to an amount in excess of $50,000.

The case was presented to the Baldwin County Grand Jury in January 2021, which resulted in an indictment on Sergio Braga. The grand jury charged Braga with one count of Financial Exploitation of the Elderly.

The GSPD is still seeking information on subcontractors that worked for Braga Design and worked on this home located in the area of County Road 6 and County Road 4. If you have information on Braga or this investigation please contact Det. Michael Hoguet at 251-968-9841.