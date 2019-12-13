FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- Police say a man was arrested in Foley after he hid in a women's bathroom to use his cell phone to record or photograph women.
At about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police say, Foley officers responded to Tanger Outlet Mall, at 2601 S. Mckenzie St., to investigate a disturbance.
Upon arrival, officers learned that a man, later identified as 31-year-old Patrick Herron, was seen by a female shopper hiding in a stall in the women's bathroom holding his phone under the stall as if to record her or take pictures while she was in the bathroom, police say.
FPD says she screamed and ran out of the bathroom. The victim's husband saw Herron running out of the bathroom behind his wife, confronted the suspect, and pinned him to the ground until police officers arrived on the scene, FPD says.
During Herron's initial contact with the police, he was uncooperative, attempted to delete photographs from his cell phone, and failed to comply with officers during an arrest, police say.
Herron, who is from Fairhope, has a history of similar charges of criminal surveillance. During an interview with detectives at the scene, police say, Herron admitted that he had taken the photograph of the female subject in the bathroom for sexual gratification.
Herron was charged with felony aggravated criminal surveillance and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
