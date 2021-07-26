ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- Some alert citizens are responsible for helping police put a rape suspect behind bars.
They called Orange Beach police after spotting a man forcing himself on a woman in the back of a taxi cab.
Investigators said Gary Argo, 67, picked the woman up from a bar and took her to a parking lot where the assault took place.
Argo was arrested and charged with first-degree rape. His bond was set at $50,000. If Argo can bail out of jail, he must wear a GPS ankle monitor and remain under house arrest.
