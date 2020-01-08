ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- The Orange Beach Police Department said man and woman connected to a multi-state theft ring stole at least $177,000 from local businesses.
Investigators said the thieves targeted local marinas and boat dealerships during after-business hours. The crimes were first reported in 2016 and involved the theft of marine electronics.
Detectives said they identified the suspects as Nathan Thomas McCleod of Hollywood, Florida and Danielle Michelle Archer-Amos of Tamarac, Florida. The two have not been arrested.
McCleod is wanted on charges of theft of property and breaking and entering. Archer-Amos is wanted on felony conspiracy charges.
Police said the suspects are believed to be part of a theft ring that extends from the Alabama Gulf Coast to the southern tip of Florida.
