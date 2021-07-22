BAY MINETTE, Ala. --On July 21, 2021, the Bay Minette Police Department responded to the Log Cabin Inn on HWY 31.

Once there, a subject was found with multiple lacerations to his body.

He was then taken to the North Baldwin Infirmary and later taken to Sacred Heart Hospital for his injuries

While on the scene, Bay Minette Police state that Phillip Dennis of Bay Minette was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder.

Dennis is currently in the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Correction Center with a $50,000 bond.

The victim, Daryl Vinson Graves of Brewton is still recovering from his injuries.