A man well known for road rage allegations in Baldwin County is back in trouble with the law.
Daphne Police say Delwin Knight is charged with harassment.
Police said it involved an obscene gesture made to a city council member's daughter.
Earlier this year, Knight was accused of several road rage incidents in Daphne.
He's known for a video that's gone viral.
Daphne Police say on October 4th, Knight was working as a landscaper in Lake Forest when he grabbed himself and thrust his hips toward the daughter of a city council member.
Police did not identify which one and say they don't know of a motive.
Daphne Police say he was told to turn himself in, but didn't, and was arrested on November 10th when police spotted him driving.
Knight pleaded guilty in March to three charges stemming from road rage incidents.
The judge sentenced Knight to 30 days in jail, a suspended jail sentence of up to a year, probation for two years, and a requirement he attend anger management and driving school.
One of his alleged victims at the time said he hoped it would help.
Charles Philipp said, "I think the anger management, for sure, I hope, that in the course work that he does take in the driving school that it'll address anger issues as well there."
Knight is currently out on bond on the latest charge.
But, back in March, the judge said if Knight violates the terms of his probation, he would have to serve that time behind bars.
Knight has a court date of January 14th, 2020, on this charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.