FAIRHOPE, Ala. --Lt. Shane Nolte says Lamarcus Coleman is charged with setting a home on Twin Beech Road on fire Tuesday Night.
He says Coleman called Fairhope Police Department Wednesday morning to confess before the fire had even officially been declared an arson.
The fire caused severe damage to the home. The home was vacant though and undergoing renovations.
