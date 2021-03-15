FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Foley Police and the FBI continue to investigate a man arrested Thursday, March 11, after they said he held a man at gunpoint, claiming to be with the FBI. Police said he also approached an officer in a school zone and tried to get into the Justice Center this morning, all while wearing a pistol in a shoulder holster.

Kelcey Turner, 35, now faces news charges, including 10 counts of possession of obscene matter.

The new charges were added after police confiscated a computer and cellphone last week when they discovered multiple images and videos of obscene matters. Police are looking into how he acquired these images and what he was doing with them.

Police and FBI investigators spent more than two hours searching Turner's car and home on Ogden Court on the day of his original arrest. Officials bagged variety of evidence.

This is an ongoing investigation.