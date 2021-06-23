GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- Police arrested a Jefferson County man accused of setting a Gulf Shores condo unit on fire with two other people inside.

Officers said Cameron Dashawn Ford started the fire inside the Lighthouse Condominiums on East Beach Boulevard around 6 p.m. Monday. Investigators said the fire initially blocked the only exit to the unit, but the two other people inside were eventually able to get out.

Ford was arrested and charged with first-degree arson and making a terrorist threat. He was on parole for an attempted murder conviction out of Vestavia Hills. Ford was found guilty of firing a shot at a police officer in 2016.