Bay Minette police arrested a man accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at businesses.
Officers said James Michael Wilkins stole the catalytic converters off of five vehicles between January 18 and January 28.
He's charged with five counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Wilkins is in the Baldwin County jail without bond due to a parole violation.
