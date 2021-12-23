PERDIDO, Ala. (WALA) -- A Louisiana man died Wednesday night when he crashed into a firetruck that had stopped on Interstate 65 in Baldwin County.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. near Perdido.

According to Alabama State Troopers, the truck from the Perdido Fire Department was stopped on the road with its lights and sirens on as crews responded to a previous wreck.

Gregory K. Harris, 36, of Metarie, was driving the 2022 Hyundai Palisade that hit the fire truck. Harris was taken to University Hospital where he later died. No other details were released.