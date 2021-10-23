BILOXI, Miss. (WALA) -- A 45-year-old man died after falling from a parking garage at the Hard Rock Casino.

Police received a 911 call about 11 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, officers pulled the man’s body from the waters of the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor. The victim suffered severe head trauma and obvious broken bones, police said.

According to witness statements, the man and his friends were returning to their vehicle, which parked on the top floor of the parking garage, after spending the evening at the casino, police said. The man jumped up onto the top of a support pillar, stumbled and fell, authorities said.

Police did not release the victim’s name. However, WLOX in Biloxi is reporting that the man was from Daphne.

Police said no foul play is suspected at this time and the investigation is ongoing.