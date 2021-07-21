BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man is dead following a shooting in Bay Minette Tuesday.
Authorities say officers with the Bay Minette Police Department at about 9:15 p.m. were dispatched to the area of West Ellis Street to investigate a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, officers found 22-year-old Robert Nell Mims-Daniels suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.
The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit was activated to investigate this incident. That unit reports it is "diligently working to determine the circumstances surrounding this homicide."
The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit is asking anyone with information regarding the death of Mims-Daniels to call 251- 580-2559 or by email tips@ci.bay-minette.al.us.
