BALDWIN COUNTY Ala, According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 7 p.m. on Friday, June 4, has claimed the life of a Point Clear man.

ALEA states, Ronald Wasp, 36, was fatally injured when the 2005 Suzuki GSX1300 motorcycle he was driving collided with the rear end of a 2003 Infiniti M45 driven by Samantha Clark, 31, of Fairhope.

Wasp was transported to a local area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The crash occurred on Scenic U.S. 98, approximately one mile from Barnwell, in Baldwin County.