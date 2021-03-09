BADLWIN COUNTY, Ala. --According to the Baldwin County District Attorney's Office, Thomas Norton was found guilty for attempting to elude and murder charges.

Thomas Norton was charged with murder and attempting to elude after leading police on a chase and crashing into an innocent woman’s vehicle, according to the Baldwin County DA's Office.

Summerdale police say Pearly Mason died at the hospital, just days after the police chase.

Police say Norton also had warrants for burglary and rape out of Mississippi.

The max sentence he can receive for murder is life in prison and the max sentencing he can receive for attempting to elude is 10 years in prison.

His sentencing is expected to be some time next month.