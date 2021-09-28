BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A Sunday evening crash on Highway 90 in Baldwin County claimed the life of a Pensacola man.

Alabama State Troopers said Ronald Eduardo Rodriguez Jr., 32, died when his Jeep crossed the center line and hit a Nissan Sentra head-on.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on September 26 about 10 miles east of Robertsdale city limits.

No other details about the wreck were released.