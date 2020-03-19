BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama State Troopers said a man was killed in a wreck on Interstate 65 in Baldwin County on Thursday.
According to investigators, it happened around 12:30 p.m. near exit 31. Troopers said a Toyota Tundra was heading north when it struck the back of an attenuator truck that was behind a paint striping crew.
After impact, the pickup hit another vehicle and then overturned in the median. A passenger in the Tundra, identified as James Gicheha Njengere, was killed in the wreck. Troopers said he was not using a seat belt.
The driver of the Tundra was taken to University Hospital in Mobile for his injuries.
