BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A man who was operating a boat when he crashed and killed two people learned his sentence on Monday.
In July 2018, Steven Angle was drunk when he crashed a boat into a concrete piling under the I-10 Bayway. The crash killed 60-year-old Bobby Daryl Lambert and 28-year-old Brittany Ann Lell. A third victim, Erica Thompson Mullen, was critically injured and paralyzed.
Angle pleaded guilty to two counts of reckless manslaughter and one count of assault. He was sentenced to 12 years on each charge, with will run concurrently.
