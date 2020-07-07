Man runs into woods after wreck on I-10 near Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- Daphne Police said a man ran into the woods after he crashed into several vehicles on I-10 Tuesday afternoon.
According to a witness, the man was driving a pickup pulling a small trailer when he ran into a car and an 18-wheeler. The pickup stopped in the median between the Daphne and Malbis exits. The man got out of the truck and then ran across traffic and into the woods.
Police said the truck was towed from the scene and they are now looking for the man. They aren't sure why he ran away, but they said the truck's tag was expired.
No injuries were reported.
