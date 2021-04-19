ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a deadly Orange Beach crash was sentenced on Monday.

A judge sentenced Jacob Spiller to three years in prison plus five years probation.

Spiller was involved in a crash that killed Sylvia Watkins in August 2019.

Investigators said Watkins was heading home to Pensacola with her sister after getting off of work from Dairy Queen when Spiller crossed the median and crashed head-on into their vehicle on the Alabama Point Bridge.