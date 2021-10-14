BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala., (WALA)-- A Georgia man shot by Foley Police September 11, 2021 has been released from the hospital and booked into the Baldwin County Jail. He now faces some serious charges after police say he ran from them and then swung a knife at an officer when he was caught.

Thirty-two-year-old John Ray Waldhauer spent more than a month in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound to the face. It was in the early morning hours on September 11th when investigators said a Foley corrections officer noticed Waldhauer loitering outside the Foley Police Department. Responding officers found him nearby, holding a knife. When Waldhauer refused to drop the knife, investigators said he was tased, but it had little effect. Investigators said Waldhauer ran but was quickly caught.

“He ended up down on the ground with a knife tethered to his hand and as officers went up to try and handcuff him, he reached back and tried to stab one of the officers which caused one of the other officers that was covering the situation to fire,” explained Capt. Clint Cadenhead with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

That knife was tied to Waldhauer’s wrist with a piece of clothing according to investigators. It’s still not clear what he was doing in Baldwin County and even less clear what led Waldhauer to be outside the police station at 3:00 a.m. on a Saturday morning. Investigators believe he may have followed a significant other to Baldwin County from Georgia, but they’ve not yet been able to interview him because he’s been hospitalized.

“He was shot in the face…in the jaw and that round, obviously pretty significant damage to his face and mouth and all that, and that’s why he’s been in the hospital for this amount of time,” said Cadenhead.

Waldhauer now faces charges of resisting arrest, attempting to elude, and attempted aggravated assault. Even if he’s given a bond in Baldwin County, investigators said he’ll likely stay behind bars.

“He also has a hold…a parole violation hold out of the state of Virginia so, that came into effect this morning, to where the state of Virginia has placed a hold on him,” Cadenhead said.

Investigators are still waiting on John Waldhauer’s medical records which will include a toxicology report. He’s being held on no bond pending a court hearing Friday, October 15, 2021.