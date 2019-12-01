FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A man was shot by a police officer in Foley after investigators said he tried to grab the officer's gun.
The Foley Police Department said the incident started around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 1, when an officer stopped a vehicle on Brinks Willis Road for improper lane usage.
Investigators said a passenger in the vehicle, identified as 33-year-old James Walker Stewart, got out and started running away. The officer caught up to Stewart and during a fight, police said Stewart tried to take the officer's gun. The officer then fired the gun and Stewart was hit.
Stewart was taken to University Hospital in Mobile where he underwent surgery and is expected to survive. The officer suffered minor injuries from the fight.
The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit will investigate the shooting. The officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay during the investigation.
Stewart is charged with attempting to elude, resisting arrest, assault, and possession of a controlled substance. He also has felony warrants out of the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office from unrelated cases.
