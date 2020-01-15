SEMINOLE, Ala. --Near the Florida state line on HWY 90, close to Champion Paper road, there have been reports tonight about a man being shot.
Sheriffs departments from Baldwin County and Florida and firefighters, showed up to the scene. They discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds, laying in the middle of the road.
He has been taken to the hospital and appears to be in critical condition.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.