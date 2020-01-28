BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala.-- According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 8:00 P.M., deputies had a vehicle stopped on I-10 West bound at the 60 mile marker. While on the stop, a red Honda Civic ran off the roadway, sliding to a stop in the median wood line.
Deputies immediately concluded the original stop, and went to give assistance to the crashed vehicle. It was found that a male and female subject had fled from the car. The female was found in the woods, and identified as Megan Allen from Georgia. Six grams of methamphetamine and paraphernalia was located where she was found.
Allen was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The male subject is still at large in the area.
