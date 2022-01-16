The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said a man turned himself into jail after a deadly shooting Sunday morning.
According to investigators, a man and woman walked into the lobby of the Baldwin County Corrections Center around 10:30 a.m. and told employees there about a homicide that happened in Perdido.
Deputies were sent to Cemetery Road where they found 24-year-old Cody Taylor dead from a gunshot wound.
Investigators said they determined the man who walked into the jail, identified as 23-year-old Ethan Branum, was responsible for killing Taylor.
Branum was arrested on charges of murder, unlawful imprisonment, first-degree burglary, and menacing. He's being held without bond.
The sheriff's office said the woman who walked into the jail is a witness and has not been charged with a crime.
