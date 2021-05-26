Man to face an assault with bodily fluids charge after spitting on officer during arrest, Daphne PD says
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Fairhope man free on bond spat on an officer and attempted to elude officers Tuesday morning, while he was being arrested on warrants in Daphne and transferred to another agency, according to the Daphne Police Department.
Police said it was about 9 a.m. Tuesday when patrol officers received information that Jonathon Blake Mitchell had outstanding warrants from a neighboring agency for domestic violence and criminal mischief. He was believed to be in the area of Lake Forest Apartments.
When the officers arrived, Mitchell fled on foot and eluded the officers for several minutes in the Windsor Drive area of Lake Forest, police said. He was eventually captured and relayed to the other agency, police said.
Police said that when Mitchell exited the Daphne patrol vehicle he spat in the face of the transporting officer.
When he is released from the neighboring agency, he will face charges in Daphne for eluding police and assault with bodily fluids, police said.
Mitchell was out on bond for a felony charge of transmitting obscene material to a minor at the time of his arrest, according to authorities.
