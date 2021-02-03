BAY MINETTE, Ala. --Keldrick Deion Crook, of Bay Minette, surrendered to Daphne Police Department on February 2, 2021 and has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle.
This arrest happened after an investigation into a vehicle crash on September 12, 2020, at the intersection of US Hwy 98 and US Hwy 90.
Traffic Homicide Investigators found that Crook, who was driving a passenger vehicle, struck a motorcycle after running a red light.
The motorcyclist was then killed.
According to Daphne PD, neither excessive speed, alcohol, nor drug use are believed to have been a factor in this incident.
