A 25-year-old man wanted for crimes in Ohio and in Daphne, Ala., has died during a standoff with police in Milwaukee, Wisc., according to authorities.
FOX19 in Cincinnati reports that the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a four-hour standoff with law enforcement authorities. In Alabama, the Daphne Police Department tells FOX10 News the man who died was suspect Gary Eubanks.
Eubanks had been sought by police in Daphne after he allegedly robbed a Microtel Inn hotel in that Baldwin County city 10 days ago. Then, just two days after that, on Oct. 23, his alleged accomplice in that crime -- Baylee Wall -- was found dead in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Police told FOX10 News earlier this week that 18-year-old Wall's death was being investigated as a homicide.
According to Daphne Police, Eubanks was located at a residence in Milwaukee about 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Eubanks barricaded himself inside the home and a standoff, involving the Milwaukee SWAT team, ensued.
Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, officers made entry into the home and located Eubanks, according to police in Daphne. He was deceased from what is apparently a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said.
The Daphne hotel robbery Oct. 21 was recorded on surveillance video.
The Daphne PD says the Microtel robbery is still an active investigation and that investigators are still working to identify a third subject seen on surveillance video from the hotel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.