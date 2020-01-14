ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Robertsdale need help to identify a man accused of stealing from a gas station.
Investigators said the crime happened Tuesday at the Chevron on Highway 90. Police said the suspect was wearing a black and white Under Armour zip-up jacket and blue jeans. He was seen leaving in a teal-colored extended cab older model Ford Ranger with a large dent located on the driver's side.
Anyone with information is asked to call Robertsdale PD at 251-947-2222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.