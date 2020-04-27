Many excited for Gulf State Park Pier renovations, concerned about timing of closure

Several are left with mixed feelings as Gulf State Park Pier prepares to close in just two weeks.
The Gulf State Park Pier will be closing May 11 for a 2.4-million-dollar renovation.
While many are excited about improvements, the pier is one of the few public access points left open due to coronavirus restrictions.
Many say while they are excited to see new decking, railing, sea turtle friendly lighting, and a brand-new observation deck to come, they are concerned renovations will overlap with beach closings and summer months.
“Timing is poor, in my opinion. They’re coming into the prime revenue season and they’re going to shut down for two, two and a half months, which makes no sense,” said Al Cato, a long time visitor of the pier.
The renovation is being funded by a Natural Resource Damage Assessment Federal Grant.
The pier is set to close May 11 and reopen sometime mid-July.
