ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- A New Year’s tradition continued at the Flora-Bama.
A lot of people -- some of them wearing festive costumes -- took the Polar Plunge to start off 2022 Saturday.
Many of them were thankful that an approaching cold front hadn't arrived just yet. They told FOX10 News that the water was not too bad.
