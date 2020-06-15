FAIRHOPE, Ala. -- This morning, June 15th, Mayor Karin Wilson announced on a Facebook post her decision to run for re-election.
In the post she states:
"After months of encouragement and discussion with family, supporters, and constituents, today I am officially announcing my campaign for re-election!
Four years ago, prior to my being elected, the city was running a $6 Million annual deficit, and the absence of a strategic plan was putting our future as a community in the hands of developers. We have paid off the city debt, improved citizen engagement, and created a formal process for development that restored the future of our community to our hands. Fairhope is on the verge of a new era of prosperity, but we must stay the course because the best is yet to come.
Responsibly managing growth will continue to be my top priority for a second term with our $650k Comprehensive Land-Use Plan, driven by a public vision, integrated with our public utilities and services, and sensitive to our unique environment.
We’ve accomplished so much this term. We will continue to move forward together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.