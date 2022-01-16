ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- The mayor of Tallassee, Alabama ended up behind bars Saturday night in Orange Beach.

Police arrested John Randal Hammock on a felony domestic violence charge after officers were called to the 26000 block of Perdido Beach Boulevard.

Investigators would not release more details about what led up to the arrest. Police said Hammock was taken into custody without further incident.

Tallassee is located about 30 miles east of Montgomery. According to WSFA News, Hammock was elected mayor in 2016. In August, he announced that he's running in the Republican primary for a seat on the Alabama Public Service Commission.